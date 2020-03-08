The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Famed Jewish academic Zara Steiner died aged 91

Steiner's work was widely praised, and her books received great reviews for their in-depth coverage of events.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 8, 2020 00:05
Books (photo credit: HANAN COHEN)
Books
(photo credit: HANAN COHEN)
Famed historian Zara Steiner died last month at the age of 91 in her home in Cambridge, UK, multiple reports confirmed.
Her death on February 13 came 10 days after the death of her husband, the essayist and academic George Steiner.
According to her son, David, she died of pneumonia, The New York Times reported.
Born Zara Alice Shakow in 1928 to a Jewish family in New York, Steiner became famous for her in-depth research on the background of the First World War as well as the period between the two world wars, and she was especially notable for two reasons: Being an American scholar whose research was largely centered on the UK and being a woman in a field dominated by men.
Her research went into depth by analyzing primary sources in the form of papers and letters of civil servants and through interviews of both prominent and not-as-prominent individuals involved in the story, in an effort to paint a more complete picture of the complex series of events. This departure from traditional scholarship, which had mainly relied on communications between the British foreign secretary and officials abroad. Rather, this method put more focus on public opinion and overlooked staff members, and was made possible due to the vast and untouched collection of documents in libraries, archives and private collections.
As she wrote in a biographical essay published in 2017, the reactions of some people who she tried to interview were sometimes surprising. One retired diplomat, Owen O'Malley, said to her “An American, a woman and a Jew writing about the Foreign Office. It should not be allowed,” though they soon became friends.
Steiner's work was widely praised, and her books received great reviews for their in-depth coverage of events.
She is survived by David, her daughter Deborah and two granddaughters, according to The Guardian.


Tags history obituary world war i
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
5 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by