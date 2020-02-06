The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Father of girl killed in Parkland shooting removed from State of the Union

He was escorted out of the House chamber by Capitol Police.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 05:28
Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland school shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, is ejected after shouting during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland school shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, is ejected after shouting during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the  2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, was removed from the State of the Union address after yelling out in protest when President Donald Trump spoke about gun rights.
“Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another constitutional right that is under siege all across our country. So long as I am president, I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms,” Trump said, prompting Guttenberg’s outburst.
Jaime Guttenberg, 14, was one of 17 students and teachers killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Guttenberg since the attack has been fighting for gun reform as a way to keep alive his daughter’s memory.
“Tonight was a rough night,” Guttenberg said in a tweet later Tuesday night. “I disrupted the State Of The Union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best of me. I simply want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to the lies about the 2A as happened tonight.
“That said, I should not have yelled out. I am thankful for the overwhelming support that I am receiving. However, I do owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety.”
Guttenberg was a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California. He also attended Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address as Pelosi’s guest.


