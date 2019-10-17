Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Federal prosecutors reject Pittsburgh synagogue gunman’s request for plea

Court filings showing the offer’s rejection were released Tuesday.

By JTA
October 17, 2019 01:59
Police Barricade Pittsburgh

A POLICE barricade around the synagogue that was the site of the Pittsburgh massacre. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Federal prosecutors rejected an offer by the accused Pittsburgh synagogue gunman to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence without the possibility of release.

Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against Robert Bowers, who is accused of killing 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue in October 2018.

Court filings showing the offer’s rejection were released Tuesday.



Lawyers for Bowers told the court that the case would already be over if the government had accepted the plea. A proposed schedule for trial would have jury selection begin in September.



Some members of the congregations that met at Tree of Life urged the government to avoid the pain of a protracted trial, Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA reported.



“That is way too long a time for closure, which I think is what is important for a congregation and for the families,” said New Light Congregation co-president Stephen Cohen, who wrote a letter in August urging the U.S. attorney general to accept the plea deal.



Judah Samet, who survived the shooting, told KDKA that putting Bowers to death would let him off the hook.



“I don’t want to kill because, to me, it would be a gift to him,” Samet said. “He won’t suffer.”


Related Content

A man wearing a kippah at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.
October 17, 2019
Jewish man hiding kippah under his hat assaulted in Paris

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings