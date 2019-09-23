Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ in Yiddish makes a match

Stephanie Lynne Mason and Drew Seigla, who play the young couple Hodl and Perchik in the production, are engaged, the show announced Sunday on its Twitter feed.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 23, 2019 04:04
1 minute read.
A performance of 'Fiddler On The Roof' at the Cameri Theater, Tel Aviv, May 2008. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / RONI TOREN)

It’s life imitating art over at New York City’s off-Broadway production of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Yiddish.

“We’re KVELLING! Our real life Hodl & Perchik are engaged! Talk about a match made in heaven. Congratulations Stephanie & Drew,” the tweet said.


Jackie Hoffman, who plays the matchmaker in the production, responded to the good news with her own tweet. “The real actress who plays Hodl just got engaged to the real actor who plays Perchik. As the real person who plays the matchmaker, I had nothing to do with it cause I’m real lame.”

The all-Yiddish production has been playing off-Broadway since it opened at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in July 2018. It moved to the off-Broadway venue Stage 42 in February where it has had an open-ended run.


