Fire erupts by Ukrainian rabbi's grave - Israeli paramedics first on scene

The fire originated in a building block near the grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov.

By
May 22, 2018 13:42
Fire near the grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov Uman Ukraine. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏ MEDIA DEPARTMENT)

Israeli fire fighters and paramedics from United Hatzalah were first to respond to a fire that broke out in Uman, Ukraine Tuesday morning, a United Hatzalah emergency medical services spokesperson reported Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in a building block near the grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov (1772 - 1810), a major figure in Hasidic Jewish culture with thousands of pilgrims visiting his grave throughout the year.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and Ukrainian authorities are looking into the matter.

Grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov Uman Ukraine / NITED HATZALAH‏ MEDIA DEPARTMENT

United Hatzalah teams provided first aid to eight Hasidic men who were in the building and suffered from smoke inhalation. Israeli paramedics also helped local residents to leave the building and escape the fire.

The Israeli United Hatzalah teams were present in Uman to offer first aid in Hebrew and English to mostly Orthodox visitors who came to the major Jewish tourist site during the holiday of Shavuot and might be in need. No unusual medical emergencies were reported during the holiday.   


