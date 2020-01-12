First Jewish circumcision ceremony held in the United Arab Emirates

The first Jewish circumcision ceremony, known as a brit mila in Hebrew, took place in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) on Friday.The Rabbi of the Berlin Jewish community, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, met with the UAE's Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy Omar Saif Ghobash, according to the website CoLlive. Additionally, he met with the German ambassador to the UAE Peter Fischer. CoLlive noted that no details about their conversation were released.The ceremony was for the child of a Jewish couple who moved to Abu Dahbi for work. The couple invited Teichtal to officiate.Chabad Berlin told CoLlive it was “the first Jewish circumcision there” and that “it was a particularly impressive and moving experience!”