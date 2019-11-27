The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
First-ever mezuzah placed at Ukraine Parliament

Mirilashvili stressed the importance of preserving the historical memory of the Jewish community in Ukraine.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
NOVEMBER 27, 2019 16:05
Pesident of Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC), Dr. Michael Mirilashvili and Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine chairman Dmytro Razumkov place a mezuzah on the Ukrainian Parliament. (EAJC) (photo credit: Courtesy)
Pesident of Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC), Dr. Michael Mirilashvili and Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine chairman Dmytro Razumkov place a mezuzah on the Ukrainian Parliament. (EAJC)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Ukraine’s Parliament building received its first mezuzah on Tuesday. 
The special event took place during a meeting between the president of  Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC), Dr. Michael Mirilashvili met with the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Razumkov.
The Verkhovna Rada is the unicameral parliament of Ukraine, which is composed of 450 deputies, who are presided over by a chairman.
During the meeting, Mirilashvili stressed the importance of preserving the historical memory of the Jewish community in Ukraine and “taking a firm stand in view of the increasing number of acts of violence against Jewish religious, public, and educational institutions in order to prevent further escalation of antisemitic sentiment in the country.”
According to a statement by the EAJC, the mezuzah was placed at the office entrance of the Ukrainian parliament opposition leader, Vadim Rabinovich, at the Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) building in Kiev. Rabinovich is also the president of the All-Ukrainian Jewish Congress.
The event took place on the eve of the first Summit of Eurasian Jewry opened, which began on Wednesday in Kiev. 
Jewish leaders from 32 countries of the Euro-Asian region are participating in the Forum, including the EAJC, representatives of the World Jewish Congress, and other honorary guests.
According to a 2018 antisemitism report by the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, physical instances of antisemitism in Ukraine are almost non-existent in the country, however over 2019 there have been numerous antisemitic graffiti attacks against Jewish monuments, as well as threats made to Jewish leaders.
On Sunday night, an unidentified group of vandals painted swastika graffiti onto a monument that honors the father of Jewish literature, Sholem Aleichem.
In September, The Jerusalem Post reported the desecration of several Holocaust memorials, Nazi salutes at a football game and threats made against Jewish leaders – including newly elected President Volodymyr Zelensky.


