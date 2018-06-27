Frankfurt deputy mayor declares bands that support BDS are not welcome

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Uwe Becker, the deputy mayor and city treasurer for Frankfurt, announced on Tuesday that artists who support the boycott campaign targeting the Jewish state are not welcome in Germany's main municipal financial hub and festivals and organizations that support BDS face loss of city funds.



"It is important to stress that artists who support the antisemitic BDS movement are not welcome in Frankfurt," said Becker. He added that "festivals or organizations risk possible city funds if they provide a platform in Frankfurt to supporters or support BDS."





The Christian Democratic Union politician, Becker, who is widely considered one of the most pro-Israel politicians in Germany, responded to the re-invitation of the pro-BDS Scottish band Young Fathers by the Ruhrtriennale festival in the city of Bochum last week. Becker said he wants to prevent that similar situation like Ruhrtriennale appears in Frankfurt.The Ruhrtriennale’s Artistic Director Stefanie Carp said on June 13: “Regrettably, the Young Fathers have not distanced themselves from BDS. We explicitly do not conclude from this that the band is anti-Semitic, and, in this context, I consider it important to emphasise that criticism of the policy of the current Israeli government is not per se equivalent to anti-Semitism."She added that "However, the Ruhrtriennale distances itself in all forms from the BDS movement and wishes to have absolutely no connection with the campaign. We have therefore decided to cancel the concert. We regret this immensely, because the Young Fathers would have set an important tone in the programme of the Ruhrtriennale.”Carp reversed her position on June 21. She said that "I wish to invite the Young Fathers again to the concert in Bochum on 18 August 2018 although I do not share their attitude to the BDS. I believe that we need to allow the different perspectives and narratives, because this openness is the dramaturgic credo of our programme. I therefore have to defend the freedom of the arts, and do not, under any circumstances, even indirectly, wish to exercise censorship."Carp noted that "I again wish to stress that, in my view, criticism of the current policy of the government of the State of Israel is not automatically anti-Semitic. None of the artists at this year’s programme of the Ruhrtriennale are anti-Semitic or racist. I personally reject boycott in connection with Israel, but also in other contexts, and especially in the field of art. Artists do not represent nations or ideological discourses." The Young Fathers band is slated to perform in August at the Ruhrtriennale.Two newly released German intelligence reports equated boycotts of Israel to the Hitler movement's "Don't buy from Jews!" campaign.Becker stressed in his statement that the city of Frankfurt made it clear last year that the city "rejects the antisemitic BDS movement and will act against every form of Israel hatred." Becker announced this year that banks that enable BDS will be banned from city business. Frankfurt is the center of Germany's bank sector.The mayor warned the Cologne-based Bank for Social Economy about not receiving business because the bank enables the BDS movement with accounts to groups that spread antisemitism. Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal – the premier Israeli public fund-raising global organization to advance the security of the Jewish state – announced in June that its German branch will wind down business with the Bank for Social Economy because the financial institution enables BDS.