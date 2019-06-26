French Jews urge Macron to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

French Jews have urged the French President Emmanuel Macron to formally adopt the definition of antisemitism proposed by the International Remembrance Alliance.



“In the current context, where antisemitism and its other form of manifestation anti-Zionism do not know any limit, we believe that there is a big need that this proposition is examined and voted as soon as possible,” the president of CRIF (Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions), Francis Kalifat wrote in a letter to Macron on June 19.

The content of the letter was published on the CRIF official website on Monday.Macron had promised to adopt the definition of antisemitism drafted by the IHRA during the annual CRIF dinner on February 20.“For the first time in many years, antisemitism is killing people again in France,” Macron said on the occasion as reported by JTA, adding that French authorities “did not know how to react effectively,” and calling this a “failure.” Earlier in February, French authorities had reported a 74 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in 2018 over the previous year.The French Parliament was supposed to approve the adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism on May 29, but the vote was postponed and never rescheduled.Among the examples of antisemitic attitudes mentioned in the IHRA definition are accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel than to the interests of their own nations and denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination. “e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.” Its adoption by governments and institutions is considered especially significant to tackle antisemitism in disguise of anti-Zionism.Kalifat asked for it to be calendarized before the National Assembly closes for the summer recess.

