German Jewish leaders call for probe into bank for allowing BDS-linked accounts

The Central Welfare Board of Jews in Germany – a partial owner of the Cologne-based Bank for Social Economy – wants

the bank to open a new investigation into its alleged support of the boycott, divestment, sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel.



The Central Welfare Board chairman called on the bank to "again investigate the incident" of the financial institution enabling BDS activity, said Abraham Lehrer, the vice president of the Central Council of Jews, on Thursday in the weekly German Jewish newspaper Jüdische Allgemeine. Lehrer added that he made the shareholders' position clear to the bank's leadership and expressed his disappointment with the bank's decision to not take action against the BDS accounts.





In late April, Renate Müller, a spokeswoman for the Central Welfare Board, told the Jerusalem Post that the “The Central Welfare Board of Jews in Germany will henceforth use its influence to actively counter every form of the BDS movement. For this reason, the ZWST [the board] calls on the Bank for Social Economy [Bank für Sozialwirtschaft] to end its business relations with BDS organizations."In a Wednesday email obtained by the Post from the chairman of the bank, Harald Schmitz, to the Simon Wiesenthal Center's associate dean Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the bank defended a Germany-based BDS group called Jüdische Stimme (Jewish Voice).Schmitz wrote: "with regard to the Jüdische Stimme (Jewish Voice), we ask you to consider that this organization is supported by people of Jewish descent. From our point of view, the charge of antisemitism therefore misses the mark. Nevertheless, we have critically scrutinized the political objectives of the Jüdische Stimme and had temporarily suspended our business relations. After very intensive discussions, however, in April 2017 we agreed conditions with the Jüdische Stimme which would make a resumption of our business relationships possible. In this context, it was particularly important to us that the organization rejects all forms of violence against the State of Israel."Writing in the German Jewish weekly article, Stefan Laurin dismissed the non-violence argument of Jewish Voice. He wrote that "Jewish Voice has nothing against Hamas activists who violently infiltrate Israel and reject Israel's right to defend itself against such attacks."Schmitz wrote that "We do not maintain business relations with anti-Semitic organizations, nor do we support the objectives of the BDS campaign" and stated "we feel a special commitment to reconciliation between Germany and Israel."The chairman of the bank wrote the letter to the Wiesenthal Center because the human rights group told the Post that the "pro-BDS" behavior of the bank's three top executives, Schmitz,Oliver Luckner and Thomas Kahleis, could land them on the 2018 top ten list of worst outbreaks of antisemitism. The Wiesenthal Center tweeted on Tuesday: "German bankers facilitating boycott of Jewish State. In the early running for SWC Top Ten 2018 #BDS #Israel."Schmitz objected to Wiesenthal's consideration to include the bank in its list because "a misunderstanding has arisen in relation to our Bank as a result" of the Post's reporting.The Post uncovered at least four organizations that hold accounts with the Bank for Social Economy and have expressed explicit or indirect support for BDS.In a Post telephone interview on Thursday with Rabbi Cooper, he said that "the bankers have a responsibility to do no harm to the Jewish world and not leave a decision to a group of radicals [Jewish Voice]. He said other banks and cities have made that decision to not support BDS. BDS is not about helping Palestinians, it is about punishing Jews."The rabbi said that "we can understand the confusion because Jewish Voice has a Jewish title."Cooper added that the "bankers should due to their due diligence and not weaken the largest Jewish community in the world that resides in the state of Israel, whose population has a significant portion of Shoah survivors and their progeny. The overwhelming majority of the world's Jews support Israel. The bankers efforts are only weakening-- and rendering--- Israel weaker and defenseless. No German should be involved in BDS and that is the responsibility of the German generation since the end of World War II.The German Jewish institutions in Germany are all supporters of the Jewish state. The moral issue is eminently clear. No German should be involved in a boycott against the world's largest Jewish community. End of story."Numerous Post queries to Schmitz, Luckner , and Kahl were not returned.The prominent German Jewish lawyer Nathan Gelbart, who has won high-profile legal cases against Jewish antisemites in Germany, slammed the bank's executives for stoking antisemitism via their support for Jewish Voice.In a Thursday email to the Post, Gelbart wrote "this is my opinion as a lawyer, who regularly deals with the topics of antisemitism and BDS" in response to Schmitz's defense of Jewish Voice.Gelbart wrote, "whoever presupposes or excludes certain attitudes because a person is born Jewish expresses oneself antisemitically. For example, take the completely outlandish contention of the BfS [Bank for Social Economy] that Jews cannot necessarily express antisemitism because they are Jewish and therefore Jewish Voice cannot have an antisemitic agenda. Just as communists can be billionaires and police officers can be bank robbers, there are also Jews with antisemitic thought patterns."He added that the "demand to boycott the cultural festival because the embassy of the state Israel sponsors this festival is therefore hostile to Jews because the initiator of the call — Jewish Voice — only intervenes in the support of cultural events when Israel appears. The countless festivals, which are supported from other foreign representatives, does not interest these people [Jewish Voice]."Gelbart said, "a bank that voluntarily provides service to anti-semites makes common cause with Jew-hatred." When asked about Gelbart's comments, Schmitz declined to respond.The Post reported last week that Jewish Voice launched boycott campaigns against Israel's sponsorship of an August cultural festival in Berlin, the expulsion of Israel's ambassador to Germany and all German weapons exports to Israel to be stopped. On the website of Jewish Voice, the group compares Israel's political leadership with Adolf Hitler. A sign with the Jewish Voice logo at a demonstration against Israel held by the member Iris Hefets reads: "Führer of Israel to the the international court." Führer is routinely associated with the Nazi dictator Hitler.The Central Welfare Board owns 0.7% of the bank. It is unclear what the Jewish organization will do if the bank refuses to crackdown on its BDS activity. The Central Welfare Board could sell its shares and switch to a new bank that does not enable BDS. The German banks--Deutsche Bank, DAB, Commerzbank--have closed BDS accounts over the last two years. The German LGBT organization Magnus Hirschfeld Foundation dropped its account to protest the bank's alleged support of BDS.Gaby Spronz, a representative of the Aktionsforum Israel.in Germany, told the Post that bank "is indirectly supporting the terror of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine as this organization is supported by Jewish Voice which the bank supports." He noted that the EU and US designated the PFLP as a terrorist entity.The bank's allowing of BDS-linked accounts was covered in the Turkish-Jewish paper Şalom and the Mexican Jewish news site Diario Judío.