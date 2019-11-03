Gerrer UK donor cuts funding for hassidic group over split

A large UK-based donor to the Gerrer hassidic community in Israel has announced that he has suspended donations following a rancorous split in the community which has led to accusations by the breakaway faction of intimidation and threats against it and its members.



The donor, Mendel Tajtelbaum who lives in London, UK, wrote to the leaders of the Gerrer community in Arad, where he has made large donations for the establishment of synagogues, schools and other community institutions, to inform them of his decision.

“In view of the shocking events that are taking place, I have decided for the moment to stop all financial and charitable donations/aid to the Mosdot [institutions] of Arad with immediate effect,” wrote Tajtelbaum on Friday to Avraham Mordechai Kaminer and Chanoch Eidelman of Arad.Kaminer is the director of the Yad Tajtelbaum Foundation in Arad, and a board member of the Torah and Educational Institutions of Gur [Ger] Arad non-profit organization.The Yad Tajtelbaum Foundation received NIS 8 million in 2018, and disbursed some NIS 5.5 million that year.Tajtelbaum’s father Yitzchok Dovid Tajtelbaum, established the Tajtelbaum Charitable Trust, which has disbursed large sums to many charitable endeavors, including the Gerrer community in Israel.In 2018, it had fixed assets of £6.4 million“I will observe and monitor how things continue before making any further decisions on the subject,” added Tajtelbaum at the end of his letter to Kaminer and Eidelman.After simmering below the surface for several years, tensions within the Gerrer community boiled over during the Succot holiday, resulting in Rabbi Shaul Alter, the cousin of current Grand Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh Alter, setting up his community.He held prayer services for the first time on Simchat Torah, while some 300 hassidim reportedly attended the Hakafot Shniot celebrations after the holiday.On the intermediary Shabbat of Succot, notices were placed in Gerrer synagogues warning hassidim that they would be cut out of the Gerrer community should they participate in any prayer services or events of Shaul Alter.“Since, and to our deep sorrow, there are embittered people who are instigating argument and are trying to drag with them those who are weak of mind in order to undermine the foundations of the religion, anyone who participates are visits, even in a one-off manner, any gatherings such as prayer services, Torah lessons and similar, should know that he will disconnects himself from our community, with everything that implies,” read the warning.Since then there have been numerous claims of intimidation against those considering joining Shaul Alter’s new community, including one of his brothers, as well as of retribution against those who have left, including the harassment or removal of children from Gerrer schools and yeshivas, and other sanctions.On Saturday night, there were also rumoured albeit unconfirmed reports that large donors from Los Angeles and New York had also suspended donations to the Gerrer community in Israel due to the schism and its aftermath.

