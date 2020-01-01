Gertrude Himmelfarb, renowned Jewish scholar, dies aged 97

Earlier this week, famed scholar Gertrude Himmelfarb passed away at the age of 97 at her home in Washington, Associated Press reported.Himmelfarb was born in Brooklyn to Russian Jewish parents, and was an outspoken critic of the "New History" schools of historiography. Rather, she favored a Conservative interpretation of historiography. This was evident in her area of expertise, Victorian England.Those in the US tend to hold her as a conservative, but Himmelfarb is admired by those on the Left in the UK, with former prime minister Gordon Brown being one of her staunchest and most outspoken fans.She leaves behind her family and a well-respected legacy.