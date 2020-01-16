Gladys Bourdain, who helped launch her chef son’s career, dies at 85

Gladys Bourdain, who convinced an editor to publish the first article written by her chef son Anthony, has died.

Bourdain died in hospice on Friday in the Bronx, New York. She was 85.

Anthony Bourdain wrote an expose on life in the restaurant business but had trouble getting it published. His mom tried to help.

According to former Times reporter Esther Fein, Bourdain gave his mother a copy of the article and asked her to pass it on to her husband, David Remnick, then the new editor of The New Yorker. In doing so, she called herself a “pushy mom.”

Remnick published the article, which led to a book deal shortly after.

Anthony Bourdain, who hosted popular food and travel shows on CNN committed suicide in 2018. His mother memorialized him with a tattoo of his name on her wrist.

Gladys Bourdain worked for TV Guide, The Record of Bergen County, New Jersey, and Agence France-Presse before joining The Times.

She is survived by a son, Christopher, and three grandchildren.