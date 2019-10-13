Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Graffiti image of Hitler sprayed near Rabbi Nachman's grave in Ukraine

An unidentified group has drawn a picture of Adolf Hitler near the grave. A suspect has been arrested, with the maximum sentence possible being 5 years in prison

By ANNA BRESKY/MA'ARIV
October 13, 2019 17:03
1 minute read.
German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A graffiti image of Adolf Hitler was found on Sunday near the grave of Rabbi Nachman in the city of Uman, Ukraine. Local police arrested a suspect, a local who was taken into questioning. According to Ukrainian law, the sentence for such a crime can be a maximum of five years in prison. Israel's ambassador to Ukraine, Joel Lion, thanked the local authorities and the police for their work.




The incident, which took place on the eve of Sukkot (the Feast of the Tabernacles), has been condemned across the country. Ihor Shevchenko, Head of Cherkasy County wrote on his Facebook page: "Antisemitism is unacceptable in Ukrainian democracy. I condemn antisemitism and its various forms. Embarrassing graffiti was sprayed and was photographed by the Israeli ambassador, I hope the authorities will punish those responsible for this. I respect the right of everyone to their own life, regardless of their nationality or religion, antisemitism must be made extinct."

The Head of Uman County where the graffiti was sprayed, wrote on his Facebook page: "Spaying graffiti of Nazi symbols is a disgraceful crime, and an insult to the memory of millions of victims. These days, Uman is a multinational city that supports respect and tolerance  among religions and ethnic boundaries. The community as a whole and I personally, condemn the incitement of ethnic, racial and religious hatred, as well as any actions with the purpose of humiliating the citizens of the Ukraine, as well as foreign civilians. We will continue to fight discrimination and I hope these kinds of incidents will not be repeated."


Related Content

October 13, 2019
Jewish boy attacked in Queens, New York

By RACHEL WOLF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings