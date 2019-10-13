Graffiti image of Hitler sprayed near Rabbi Nachman's grave in Ukraine

A graffiti image of Adolf Hitler was found on Sunday near the grave of Rabbi Nachman in the city of Uman, Ukraine. Local police arrested a suspect, a local who was taken into questioning. According to Ukrainian law, the sentence for such a crime can be a maximum of five years in prison. Israel's ambassador to Ukraine, Joel Lion, thanked the local authorities and the police for their work.





In #Uman, not far away from Rabbi Nachman's grave. #Antisemites painted a graffiti of the biggest murderer of Jews in History. #NeverAgain begins by fighting any kind of #Antisemitism as defined by @TheIHRA#Ukraine should strongly condemn and bring the perpetrators to justice. pic.twitter.com/6vK59IMkGp — Joel Lion (@ambassadorlion) October 11, 2019

The incident, which took place on the eve of Sukkot (the Feast of the Tabernacles), has been condemned across the country. Ihor Shevchenko, Head of Cherkasy County wrote on his Facebook page: "Antisemitism is unacceptable in Ukrainian democracy. I condemn antisemitism and its various forms. Embarrassing graffiti was sprayed and was photographed by the Israeli ambassador, I hope the authorities will punish those responsible for this. I respect the right of everyone to their own life, regardless of their nationality or religion, antisemitism must be made extinct."The Head of Uman County where the graffiti was sprayed, wrote on his Facebook page: "Spaying graffiti of Nazi symbols is a disgraceful crime, and an insult to the memory of millions of victims. These days, Uman is a multinational city that supports respect and tolerance among religions and ethnic boundaries. The community as a whole and I personally, condemn the incitement of ethnic, racial and religious hatred, as well as any actions with the purpose of humiliating the citizens of the Ukraine, as well as foreign civilians. We will continue to fight discrimination and I hope these kinds of incidents will not be repeated."

