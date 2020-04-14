The Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, New York, will be broadcasting a pre-recorded Yizkor service broadcast to over 49 million homes across the US through the Jewish Broadcasting Service (JBS), the synagogue said in a statement.The service, led by Rabbi Marc Schneier and performed by Cantor Netanel Hershtik, will air on Thursday, April 16 at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Literally translating into English as "remember," Yizkor is an important memorial prayer for those who have mourned someone close that died. The prayer implores God to remember the souls of those relatives and friends that have died. It is said four times a year: The eighth day of Passover, the second day of Shavuot, Simchat Torah and Yom Kippur. However, this only applies to the Diaspora, where many holidays added an extra day of Yom Tov. In Israel, Yizkor is recited instead on the seventh day of Passover, Shavuot, Shmini Atzeret and Yom Kippur.The synagogue is the only traditional Orthodox synagogue in the US to televise its services, with pre-recorded Kabbalat Shabbat services broadcast twice every Friday since May 2019. However, since the worldwide coronavirus outbreak has forced synagogues around the world to shut their doors, many have turned to the Hampton Synagogue's televised services.Due to its increased popularity, JBS asked the synagogue to pre-record Shabbat services to air Saturday morning at 11 a.m. EST, which allows more Jews to participate in a communal prayer service. The synagogue also pre-recorded a full Passover Seder.JBS is available in more than 49 million homes across North America through DirecTV, Verizon Fios, RSN, Google Fiber, Spectrum, Roku and other regional providers. In New York City and the Hamptons, JBS can be found on channel 388 on DirecTV, 798 on FIOS, 138 on Optimum, 269 on RCN, 219 on Spectrum, as well as on Roku and the JBS website.