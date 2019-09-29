Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Happy Rosh Hashanah from Donald Trump

Read Trump's full statment below:

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 29, 2019 19:27
1 minute read.
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (photo credit: REUTERS)

On Sunday US President Donald Trump issued a statement wishing those observing Rosh Hashanah a happy new year on behalf of himself and First Lady Melania Trump.


“As the High Holy Days commence, Melania and I wish those observing Rosh Hashanah a blessed and happy New Year.
This sacred day marks the start of a 10-day period of both celebration and reflection. Throughout the High Holy Days, those in the Jewish community engage in prayer and repentance, which culminate in the holiest day of the year in Judaism, Yom Kippur. Each day, with the blowing of the shofar, the Jewish people embark on a new spiritual journey to grow closer to Hashem and find a renewed sense of purpose in their faith.

As men, women, and children around the world partake in traditional liturgy and enjoy customary meals with loved ones, we are all reminded of the virtues we can incorporate into our lives to better us as a Nation—kindness, compassion, and love. Together, with devotion to these ideals, we can form more sincere bonds with people of all faiths to help spread peace and prosperity in the United States and abroad.

Melania and I pray that those celebrating Rosh Hashanah build a more meaningful relationship with God throughout the High Holy Days.  May the Almighty bless you all.”


