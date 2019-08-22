Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Harvey Weinstein to be arraigned again ahead of criminal trial

Once among Hollywood's most powerful producers, Weinstein faces a Sept. 9 trial date in New York state court in Manhattan.

By REUTERS
August 22, 2019 21:51
1 minute read.
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York,

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, U.S., June 5, 2018.. (photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS)

NEW YORK - Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning on an indictment in connection with his upcoming criminal trial, a spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney said on Thursday.

The contents of the indictment could not immediately be determined. The spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance declined to comment on the substance of the indictment.

"He'll be there Monday," said Damon Cheronis, a lawyer for Weinstein, referring to his client. "He'll enter a plea of not guilty, because he is not guilty."

Once among Hollywood's most powerful producers, Weinstein faces a Sept. 9 trial date in New York state court in Manhattan.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges in the earlier indictment, including rape and predatory sexual assault. He could face a life sentence if convicted.

Prosecutors accused Weinstein of having sexually assaulted two women, in 2006 and 2013.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Vance's office was seeking a new grand jury indictment that would allow the actress Annabella Sciorra, who has accused Weinstein of rape, to testify.

The two women in the earlier indictment are among roughly 70 who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Weinstein has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

Lawyers for Weinstein have asked that the trial be moved, perhaps to Suffolk County on Long Island or to Albany County upstate, because intense media scrutiny in New York City would make it impossible for him to get a fair trial there, the Times said, citing court records.


Related Content

August 22, 2019
Making aliyah again 5 years later: What’s changed?

By MENACHEM SHLOMO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings