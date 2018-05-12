May 12 2018
Harvey Weinstein’s wife opens up about ‘humiliation’

Georgina Chapman says she was shocked and humiliated when she heard the news.

By JTA
May 12, 2018 08:22
1 minute read.
Uma Thurman (L), Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, February 16, 2014.. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUKE MACGREGOR)

The estranged wife of producer Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman, said she was humiliated and shocked by allegations of sexual exploitation by her husband.

Chapman, co-founder of the Marchesa fashion label, told Vogue magazine in her first interview over the scandals involving her husband that she had not left her home for weeks since they came to light last October.

“I was so humiliated and so broken that I didn’t think it was respectful to go out,” she told Vogue in the tearful interview, which was published Thursday.

She also said she was “sickened” by the accusations, which prompted her to file for divorce after 10 years of marriage to Weinstein, 66, who is 24 years older than she. The couple have two children.

More than 70 women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual misconduct, including rape. Weinstein has denied engaging in nonconsensual sex.

The New York Times and New Yorker articles that preceded and triggered the flood of complaints against Weinstein, who is Jewish, was about incidents that preceded their marriage, she said.

Woody Allen, director of the new film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona", poses with Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Co., at the film's premiere in Los Angeles August 4, 2008 / FRED PROUSER/REUTERS

“My head was spinning. And it was difficult because the first article was about a time long before I’d ever met him, so there was a minute where I couldn’t make an informed decision. And then the stories expanded and I realized that this wasn’t an isolated incident,” the British designer said.

“There was a part of me that was terribly naive — clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief,” she added. “And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be?”


