Hillel International introduces Adam Lehman as new CEO

Hillel International introduced interim-CEO Adam Lehman as the organization's next president and CEO on Sunday.Lehman will be responsible, for fostering Jewish life on 550 campuses across 18 countries, from here on out in his new role.“In 2020 and beyond, we will work to engage and inspire even more Jewish students on campus through our uniquely pluralistic and inclusive philosophy and approach. We’ll also further strengthen Hillel’s role as the platform through which Jewish communities on campus live out our Jewish values, pursuing social justice, volunteerism and relationship building initiatives that serve the broader campus community and world,” Lehman said in a statement.“At the same time, we’ll be equipping our professionals to address rapidly changing dynamics on campus, including by working with college administrators and other partners to combat antisemitism and ensure a safe campus climate in which Jewish students can feel comfortable expressing and deepening their Jewish identities.”Hillel, a sponsor of Birthright and other immersive Israel experiences, will focus its efforts in 2020 to create a more powerful Jewish movement, connecting all Hillel communities worldwide to one another - bringing together professional, student and leaders from around the world."Lehman brings experience as both a leader in the Jewish community and an innovative entrepreneur to his role at Hillel," the organization said in a statement. "Lehman was selected after an exhaustive CEO search, led by co-chairs Tina Price and Bruce Sholk, who interviewed numerous Hillel professionals and stakeholders to gather feedback and learn which attributes were needed in Hillel’s next leader. The diverse 13-member committee – which included Hillel directors and student representation – also went through inherent bias training, facilitated by the Gender Equity in Hiring Project, before reviewing candidates."