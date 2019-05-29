Holocaust hero who died with orphaned children honored in Poland

HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS visit the site of the Auschwitz death camp, during ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the camp’s liberation and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Poland in January 2018... (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS)

A street in Krakow will be named in memory of a Polish Jewish leader who chose to stay with orphaned children during the Holocaust in June.

Rabbi David Alter Kurzmann (1865 - 1942) was a successful businessman and philanthropist who managed the fiances of the Jewish children as orphanage in the large city of Krakow. He was well-known for donating to charitable causes and also promoted Jewish education. When the Nazis invaded Poland, they forced the orphanage to be relocated to a ghetto and later transported all the children to the Belzec death camp. " Kurzmann was given the option to abandon the children and live, or stay with them and perish.

Kurzmann was offered an opportunity to be shipped off to a different ghetto, but chose to stay with the children. He, his wife, daughter, son-in-law and teachers were executed along with 300 children in the death camp.

In 2017, Walkative! a walking tour guide service gathered hundreds of signatures to honor his memory.

Walkative board member Małgorzata Fus stated, “back then, we were celebrating our 10th anniversary and we wanted to thank Kraków for being both our workplace and our passion. We decided to do so by commemorating the orphanage in the ghetto by placing a plaque in its last location, 41 Józefińska Street."

“David Kurzmann was a Krakówian, a Jew, a successful businessman, a teacher, a caretaker," she added. "History demanded him to make unimaginable choices. Choices in the face of which it didn’t matter anymore whether he was a Krakówian, a Jew or a businessman. Today we commemorate a man who reacted to those choices exactly the way a good human being should,” said Fus in a statement before the Kraków City Council.

The initiative to honor Kurzmann was supported by the Jewish Community of Kraków, Galicia Jewish Museum, and Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Kraków. Kraków Town Hall selected the appropriate street to be renamed, the District VIII Council of Dębniki approved the move and the final decision was approval by the City Council.

Krakow is Poland second largest city and one of the oldest. It had a significant Jewish population before WWII that dated back generations.





In an article on his life from the Jewish Virtual Library, a letter written by a survivor from Krakow stated, "when the barbarian Nazis came to destroy us, he did not part from his sainted flock but rather arm in arm with his pupils he marched proudly towards death, sanctifying the Holy Name aloud and giving up his soul in all purity as a righteous man.”



Kurzmann was a follower of the hassiic rebbe Izrael Friedman of Chortkov. He ran a metal and iron company and supported educational causes such as the creation of the Beis Yaakov school system for girls. Kurzmann was affiliated with the orphanage since 1910 and ran its finances for 20 years, building it up to a successful institution. Its property was plundered by the invading German Nazis. In 2016 his grandson Marcel Kurzmann published a book about his life titled "They Were All His Sons."

