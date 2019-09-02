Honduras president receives ‘Friends of Zion Award’

The Friends of Zion (FOZ) Museum in Jerusalem awarded the Friends of Zion Award to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and his steadfast support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. The ceremony was held on Sunday, following the opening of the new Honduran diplomatic office in Jerusalem.



The Friends of Zion Award is the FOZ Museum’s highest honor and is presented to world leaders who, the organization says, have gone “above and beyond” for the Jewish state. The award ceremony was held at the museum, with the presidential delegation of Honduras, including the first lady; Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales, who was also awarded during the ceremony with the “Friends of Zion Psalms 122 Tribute”; and Honduran Ambassador to Israel Mario Castillo.

After a tour of the FOZ Museum, Dr. Mike Evans, founder and international chairman of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, said that “When people have the moral courage to stand up and do the right thing, they need to be rewarded.”

After the award ceremony honoring Honduran support for the State of Israel, Hernández thanked the FOZ Museum for all their great work strengthening Israel’s relations around the world. “We admire the people of Israel,” he said. “It has been a blessing for us even before we made this decision, in our hearts and in our minds.”

FOZ has honored a number of heads of state for their pro-Israel accomplishments and has encouraged them to further their relations with the State of Israel.

In December 2017, US President Donald Trump received the Friends of Zion Award from Evans in the Oval Office at an event attended by Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and faith leaders representing over 150 million Christians globally.

The Friends of Zion Museum has also honored the 43rd US president George W. Bush, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, the 4th Bulgarian president Rosen Plevneliev and more.

FOZ and its partners recently surpassed 64 million members, making it one of the largest pro-Israel sites in the world. In November, the museum will be opening an educational center as part of their initiative to fight antisemitism and racially-based violence, as well as educate future Israel advocates and connect the State of Israel to the world.

In addition, the museum is launching a $100 million project to help educate pro-Israel supporters around the world about the Jewish state, its challenges and achievements. FOZ is developing an ambassador institute, which includes the first Christian-Zionist think-tank, a communications center and an online university. It has become one of the top must-see sites in Israel for all tourists and Israeli residents.

Currently sitting on the board is Gen. (ret.) Yossi Peled as the head of the FOZ Israeli Board of Trustees, along with other distinguished members. The FOZ Museum was honored to have the late president Shimon Peres as its former international chairman.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });