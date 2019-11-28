How much do Israelis know about Thanksgiving? Not that much

While Americans are busy getting the turkey in the oven and settling in to watch the Macy's Parade, the last Thursday of November is just another work day in Israel. So how much do Israelis actually know about what America is getting up to today? The Jewish Agency of Israel decided to find out. They started by presenting a group of willing Jerusalemites with an array of typical Thanksgiving foods. First up: sweet potato with torched marshmallows. "This is disgusting" one girl ruled. But her comrades were open to persuasion: "That surprisingly goes well together," admitted one, while another named the combo "comfort food". The canned cranberry sauce didn't fare so well, provoking suspicious expressions all round, but that's maybe not surprising given the dubious esteem that Israelis seem to hold American cuisine in: asked to guess what Americans eat on Thanksgiving, answers included: "beans, because Americans love beans," and "beef with whipped cream."Their knowledge of the history of Thanksgiving wasn't much more accurate. The festival has "something to do with the Pilgrims," who came from "the cave" and "wanted to explore." They found New England - "like England but better!" - where "there was a lot of turkey." Also, the gold rush happened. The video was made by The Jewish Agency for Israel to bolster ties between Israeli Jews and their counterparts in America, by breaking down boundaries and sharing cultures. "For 90 years, The Jewish Agency for Israel has worked to overcome the biggest challenges facing the Jewish people.
We founded and built the State of Israel, and we continue creating links globally—bringing Jews to Israel and Israel to Jews," the agency explained in a statement. Judging by the knowledge on display from this group of Israelis, they may have a little ways to go. Watch the video here:
