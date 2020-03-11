The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

How the unprecedented coronavirus lockdown is affecting Italy’s Jews

“To keep visiting my 94-year-old mother, I needed to stop seeing everyone else in my life,” Bagnarelli, a Jewish ballet teacher from Milan, said Monday.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
MARCH 11, 2020 08:28
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
(JTA) — The outbreak of the coronavirus in northern Italy forced Claudia Bagnarelli to make a painful choice.
“To keep visiting my 94-year-old mother, I needed to stop seeing everyone else in my life,” Bagnarelli, a Jewish ballet teacher from Milan, said Monday.
To avoid the risk of infecting her mother with the virus, Bagnarelli has gone into indefinite self-quarantine. On Monday, the Italian government ordered a lockdown of the country — including a ban on all travel and public events — in an effort to contain the spread of the disease that has already killed over 460 people there. The total number of confirmed Italian cases is nearly 10,000.
“Now I stay in my apartment all day, don’t see anybody in person and only go out to go see my mother,” Bagnarelli said. “The hardest part is not being able to see my daughter and granddaughter, whom I normally see every day.
“This is very difficult. I’m an Italian-Jewish mother, after all.”
The situation in Italy, which has a population of about 60 million, has disrupted the lives of countless Italians, many of whom have been cut off from their friends and loved ones. But Jews in Italy appear to be particularly affected because so many of them have children in Israel and other countries.
Italy has about 30,000 Jews, about 8,000 of whom live in Milan. Israel is home to approximately 10,000 Italian emigres, according to the Beit Hatfutsot Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv.
“In Milan, a lot of Jews can’t see their kids,” said one such local Jewish mother of three, Sara Modena. “It’s separating families.”
Modena’s daughter arrived in Israel following the coronavirus outbreak in Italy and had to go into a two-week quarantine. (On Monday, Israel said it would force all incoming travelers, regardless of where they come from, to undergo a two-week quarantine, and on Tuesday announced it will force all tourists to leave.)
“I had to choose between staying and taking care of my parents, who are in their 80s, and staying with my three children in Israel,” Modena, a 53-year-old attorney, said about the time before the quarantine.
She chose her parents even though one of her children broke his leg.
“At least they’re all together over there,” Modena said of her offspring in Israel.
As part of their action to stop the virus’ spread, authorities in Italy have ordered the closure of all schools – including Milan’s Jewish school, La Scuola Ebraica, which has 500 students – as well as churches, community centers and non-essential offices. The city, a major industry and fashion hub with one of Europe’s most vivacious nightlife scenes, “looks like a ghost town,” said Alon Schachter, a 37-year-old programmer who moved there from Israel in 2018.
“This place always reminded me of Tel Aviv,” he said. “It’s kind of sad to see it deserted now.”
On Monday, the president of the Jewish Community of Milan organization, Milo Hasbani, told congregants in a statement that synagogues will not be open for activities around the Jewish holiday of Purim, which began Monday night.
Bagnarelli, the ballet teacher as well as a founder of Milan’s Jewish school, said she provides her ballet students with short videos of exercises, “so they can at least stay fit for when we can resume classes.”
The decrees isolating the north of Italy will be in place until April 3 at least and may well be extended.
Rabbi Moshe Lazar, the emissary of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement to Milan, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that Jewish burials are taking place despite the announcement by local authorities about the blanket suspension of funerals.
“Funerals will just have to be very small, but they will go on as usual,” he said.
Unlike Christianity, Judaism requires a swift burial.
The first Jewish burial under the new provisions in Milan is set to take place Tuesday at the local Jewish cemetery. Only a handful of close relatives will attend, a friend of the family of the deceased, a woman in her 90s who died of medical complications unrelated to the coronavirus, told JTA.
Schachter is scheduled to travel to Israel for Passover, which this year falls on April 8.
“But I don’t see how going to Israel will be possible,” he said.
There is one bright side: Supermarkets in Milan are still well stocked, several city residents told JTA. Lazar said Milan and other cities have provisions for Passover, and that in any case the outbreak does not seem set to affect the community’s ability to carry out shechitah, the ritual slaughter of animals that is required to make meat kosher.
“For people in places that aren’t affected right now, I think it’s a good idea to stock up now on food and medical supplies and just generally put in order now all kinds of affairs, things you need to sort out with the authorities or inside the family, before it becomes much more difficult,” Modena said. “I think there’s a chance that what’s happening in Milan today will play itself out elsewhere very soon.”


Tags italy Milan coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rivlin’s time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
5 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by