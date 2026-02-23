A kosher restaurant in central Paris was sprayed with acid on Thursday night, the Paris public prosecutor’s office told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Early Friday morning, restaurant employees at Kokoriko discovered that acid had been sprayed overnight on the tables, walls, and floor. The crockery, cutlery, and glasses were rendered unusable, and white dust could be found on the tables from where the acid corroded the surfaces. The employees immediately called the Paris Fire Brigade.

The brigade’s nuclear, radiological, biological, and chemical unit was deployed, and technicians from the Central Laboratory of the Police Prefecture analyzed the liquid.

The prosecutor’s office told the Post that it has opened an investigation into damage to another person’s property caused by a means dangerous to people, committed on grounds of race, ethnicity, nationality, or religion (an offense punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a €150,000 fine).

Restaurant formerly targeted by acid attacks

The investigation has been assigned to the police station of the 17th arrondissement.

The restaurant has already been targeted by acid attacks on its facade on two previous occasions. The most recent was on October 9, 2025; however, the investigation was closed due to failure to identify the perpetrators.