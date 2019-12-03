Hugh Grant backs Chief Rabbi Mirvis, criticizes Jeremy Corbyn

Famous British actor, Hugh Grant, is the latest to come out and criticize the British Labour Party for not doing "anything like nearly enough" to root out the "antisemitic element" within the party, it was reported in the Jewish Chronicle.Grant supported the statement of Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis last week, which was extensively reported in the media. He said, "If you ask do I think there is an antisemitic element within the Labour Party – the answer is 'yes'.If you ask me do I think the present Labour leadership has done anything like near enough to root it out, my answer is 'no'."Grant said that he "very much doubted" he would shake hands with Boris Johnson. He was speaking after campaigning with Luciana Berger, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Grant paid a visit to the north London constituency, as part of his campaign of "tactical voting" where Remain candidates stand a chance of victory in the general election next week.Grant joined Ms Berger on the entrance of the north London marginal meeting locals and listened to their questions and worries.Grant spoke of his respect at Ms Berger's decision to leave Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party, when talking to the Jewish Chronicle.The Jewish Chronicle poll had placed Ms Berger five points behind Tory candidate Mike Freer last Friday. Grant said he had got to know Berger through their work with the Hacked Off organization, a press standards campaign group, launched in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal. "I knew she was a rare thing – a politician of principle," Grant said. "To give up the majority she had and come and fight a marginal takes a lot of guts."And also to face the flack of the Labour Party - these people should be cherished. They are rare in the political world."He also said that the Finchley and Golders Green constituency was "an example of where tactical voting can save the country.""We face Brexit of the hardest kind," he said. "I don't think any sane person thinks there will be time if the Conservatives got in to make a new deal with the EU before the time period runs out."We are facing no deal in one year which is utterly catastrophic for this country."When answering if he would be willing to shake Mr Johnson's hand, Grant responded: "I very much doubt he would. I don't believe I feel I have to."Mr Grant said he was frustrated that the British political system could allow for the UK to leave Europe with the "hardest Brexit" even though he thinks that the majority of British people want to stay in the EU."It sounds dramatic, but I don't think it is," he added. "We now have eleven days to save the UK."