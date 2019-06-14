Hundreds mark 90th birthday of Anne Frank in her birth city of Frankfurt

Anne Frank in 1940.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
FRANKFURT - (JTA) — Several hundred people gathered at a church in Frankfurt, the city of Anne Frank’s birth, on the occasion of the teenage diarist’s 90th birthday.
The event, organized Wednesday at the iconic St. Paul’s Church by the municipality of the German city and the Basel-based Anne Frank Foundation, featured an address by philosopher Agnes Heller, a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who was born one month before Frank.
After surviving the Nazi death machine, Heller was inspired as a young woman when she read Anne Frank’s “Diary of a Young Girl.” The book chronicles Anne’s two-year stay at a secret annex in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam with her family and several other Jews. The family was caught in 1944 and sent to death camps. Only Anne’s father, Otto, survived.
“She was like one of the relatives and friends I lost, kids killed by the Hungarian Nazi Arrow Cross,” Heller said. “Her story belonged to all of us.”
Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of UNESCO, the United Nations agency for education and heritage, in her speech touched on an ongoing debate concerning Anne Frank’s legacy and whether it should be taught as a specifically Jewish story or a universal one.
The diary “is an intimate story of a teenager and that of the Shoah,” said Azoulay, who is Jewish, using the Hebrew-language word for the Holocaust.
Separately, a spokesman for the Israeli foreign minister criticized German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas for a statement on Anne Frank’s birthday that did not mention Jews. Her story, Maas said, is a “warning against discrimination, marginalization and persecution and as a symbol of humanity.”
Emmanuel Nahshon, the top spokesman of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, responded on Twitter.
“Anne Frank’s diary is NOT a warning about wishy washy pseudo universal values!” he wrote. “Anne Frank’s legacy is a warning against the hatred and persecution of JEWS. The attempt to ‘universalize the lessons of the Shoah’ is nothing less than a dishonest rewriting of history.”
"At the UN headquarters in New York, a special ceremony was held on Wednesday to mark what would have been Anne Frank's 90th birthday. The tree planting ceremony was attended by senior UN officials, diplomats from around the world and the heads of the Anne Frank Center," the United Nations said in a statement.
"Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, thanked the UN Secretary-General for the moving gesture and his work combating modern antisemitism. At the initiative of Israel, the United States, Canada and the European Union, a special session of the General Assembly will be held on June 26 to discuss the rise of antisemitism in the world and the use of social media," the statement concluded.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>