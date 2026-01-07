New York City Jews were the target of more hate crimes than all other categories combined in 2025, according to the New York City Police Department.

NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Tuesday announced crime reductions that included a 12% decrease in hate crimes and a 3% reduction in antisemitic incidents, but for the second year in a row, there were more anti-Jewish incidents than other target groups combined.

Tisch said that despite the slight drop in 2025, antisemitic incidents “still accounted for 330 cases, representing 57% of all hate crimes reported in New York City, despite Jewish New Yorkers making up roughly 10% of the city’s population.

“These numbers remain far too high, and antisemitism continues to be the most persistent hate threat that we face,” Tisch said in a press briefing alongside state Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. “The NYPD will continue to confront hate crimes aggressively and protect every community targeted because of who they are.”

In 2024, there were 339 suspected antisemitic incidents reported to the NYPD, representing 51% of all suspected hate crimes. While reported hate and antisemitic incidents dropped as a whole, reported anti-Jewish incidents grew as a larger proportion of hate crime incidents from 2024 to 2025, increasing by 5.7% and an 11% relative increase.

There were 323 suspected anti-Jewish hate crime incidents reported to the NYPD in 2023, making up 48% of the hate-motivated incidents that year.

The new statistics on hate crimes and antisemitic incidents in NYC came amid concerns by Jewish community groups about commitments against antisemitism. The issue had been frequently raised by Jewish voters during the 2024 mayoral election campaign, as Mamdani began his political career through anti-Israel activism.

New York Jewish groups disappointed by Mamdani's executive order

NYC Jewish groups issued a statement on Friday expressing disappointment with the mayor’s executive order to repeal his predecessor’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism and orders limiting Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions activity against Israel.

The groups also welcomed his decision to continue former mayor Eric Adams’s Office to Combat Antisemitism and review law enforcement guidance on protecting houses of worship from protest, the latter of which was issued following a November synagogue protest.

On Tuesday, Mamdani defended the review of the police guidance, arguing it was a “direction to the police commissioner and the law department to review a number of the very things that they had been tasked with prior, and then to present that review to myself.”

Hochul said that she would be introducing her own state protections for houses of worship at the following Tuesday’s “State of the State” address.

“I stand here with a heart full of gratitude, and I’m going to be using my next years in office, starting with our ‘State of the State’ literally next week, to talk about our enhanced crime-fighting strategies and how we’re also going to protect places of worship.