May 07 2018
|
Iyar, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Hundreds of Poles march in support of Israel, against antisemitism

Around 500 people marched to celebrate the 70th year of the Jewish state during a solidarity march with Israel.

By
May 7, 2018 16:26
1 minute read.
Hundreds of Poles march in support of Israel, against antisemitism

Pro Israeli march in Wroclaw Poland . (photo credit: TSKZ WROCLAW)

Around 500 Polish citizens marched in support of Israel to honor the 70th anniversary of the Jewish state Monday in the city of Wroclaw in Western Poland (Breslau in German).

Organized by the Association for Cultural and Social Jewish Life in Poland (TSKZ), the march featured Israeli Ambassador to Poland Anna Azari who spoke about how Israel was able to grow from roughly 600,000 citizens to nearly nine million people and to become a world leader in innovation and technology.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Those marching held posters with a map of Poland and the caption "My home is your home" and "Israel, we stand with you."

Wroclaw Mayor Rafał Dutkiewicz said that the Monday march is not only about supporting Israel but also about standing up to modern antisemitism in Poland, reported Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.  

Director of the Polish Cultural Institute in Tel Aviv Joanna Hofman told the Jerusalem Post that she "would like to be sure that our Israeli friends know that there is no acceptance in Poland, and in the whole world, to antisemitism."   

TSKZ was created after WW2 to promote non-religious Jewish life in socialist Poland. At the time, it focused on Yiddish language activities and providing social support for Jews wishing to rebuild their lives in Poland.

Though greatly reduced in scope after March 1968 when Jewish citizens of Poland were expelled from the country, it has remained active and is still a major factor in Polish-Jewish life today.

When Wroclaw was called Breslau under Prussian rule the Jewish community there was the third largest Jewish community in what was then Germany.

Such noted people as Jewish historian Heinrich Graetz and Reform Jewish leader and Rabbi Abraham Geiger lived and worked there, and their legacy is part of modern Wroclaw.
 


Related Content

Ursula Haverbeck infamously known as 'Nazi grandma.'
May 7, 2018
‘Nazi Grandma’ fails to show up for prison sentence

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut