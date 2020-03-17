The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

I can’t see my son who has autism in person because of the coronavirus

While you may naturally want to flee from the forced intimacy of being nonstop with your kids, know that there are families who are suffering through this moment.

By GABRIELLE KAPLAN-MAYER/JTA  
MARCH 17, 2020 23:19
A woman wears a face mask on the subway as the coronavirus outbreak continued in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
A woman wears a face mask on the subway as the coronavirus outbreak continued in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
PHILADELPHIA — When I first heard reports about the novel coronavirus hitting China, I never imagined the personal implications that it would have for my son, my family and me.
I know that parents everywhere are going stir crazy and holding so much stress as they balance working from home (if they are so fortunate) with child care, online school and checking in on elderly relatives. I hear you — I am right here in it, too, with my 14-year-old.
While you may naturally want to flee from the forced intimacy of being nonstop with your kids, know that there are families who are suffering through this moment in a very different way because they can’t be with their kids. At all.
My 17-year-old son, George, has autism, combined with an intellectual disability, and requires a high level of daily support. When adolescence hit George a couple of years ago, it came on like a proverbial brick. The mismanagement of his medication as an outpatient became disastrous. When a manic episode began (prior to the formal diagnosis of bipolar disorder), my son nearly died after running without abandon into a street of cars. We knew it was time that we had to try regulating his medical and behavioral needs as an inpatient — for his safety and for ours.
The day we took him to the residential treatment facility was the hardest of my life, and I prayed daily that he would forgive me and somehow know that his father and I were doing this to help him get better and move through the hard, dark time so he would be able to live a happy and meaningful life.
A year and a half later, George is doing amazingly well. He looks brighter, he’s more active and his self-regulation has dramatically improved. He has benefited from being with an incredible medical and behavioral staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pushing almost 50, working full-time and raising a younger teenage child, I know I don’t have the capacity to keep George safe at home right now.
Since October, George was coming home every Saturday, playing ball with his dear dog, watching his favorite videos and snuggling with his Dad, sister and me. In early January, we started adding Saturday sleepovers, which were mostly going well. Things felt like George’s life, and ours together as a family, were moving forward — until the coronavirus pandemic.
We live in Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County — the virus is spreading quickly here. One weekend ago, we were told that George could not come home, but that we would be able to go to his campus and hang out for two hours each Saturday and Sunday.
When I arrived at 10 a.m. Saturday, George was sleepy. He’d been up all night. I tried to entertain him, but after a few hugs and devouring the treats I had brought, he fell asleep on the floor of the visiting room. I had no choice but to call staff.
I didn’t know that it would be the last moment I would be in the same room with him, indefinitely. With the virus spreading and social distancing the only way we prevent its spread, George’s facility is doing the right thing and keeping visitors from the campus now.
I can’t locate the words to describe the way my heart is breaking and that a pit in the bottom of my stomach hasn’t left since I got this news. I am using all of my spiritual practices — yoga, walking, gratitude, singing the morning blessings and saying the Shema before bed — to help get through, moment by moment. I am part of an incredible synagogue community, where members are reaching out to support one another virtually. I am grateful for all the support. I send George all my love, all day long — I hope that he is feeling it.
His amazing staff was able to schedule Zoom calls for families and I saw him today — on the screen. I blew kisses and told him how much Mommy misses him, and that when this hard time is over, we would all be together again.
I am blessed to know that my son is safe and being cared for; we love and respect the staff who are working harder than ever to support his needs. Some parents and children are separated because of a child being in a hospital or a juvenile detention facility. Other children, at our country’s border, will remain terrified and lonely, separated from their parents with no end in sight.
As hard as this feels right now, I can imagine a time, hopefully in a few weeks, when I’ll be able to wrap my arms around my son again, but this moment reminds me that all of our stories are intertwined and something can be learned from each of them. I’m grateful to be able to share my family’s.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags children autism Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life in Israel under the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by