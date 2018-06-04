IN PHOTOS: New York City shows love for Israel in annual parade

NEW YORK, NY - Members of the Israel Boy and Girl Scouts Federation participate in the annual Celebrate Israel Parade on June 3, 2018 in New York City.. (photo credit: KENA BETANCUR/GETTY IMAGES/AFP)

Tens of thousands of Israel supporters took part in this year's annual "Celebrate Israel" parade in New York City on Sunday.



The parade, spearheaded by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Culture Minister Miri Regev and a delegation of UN ambassadors led by Israeli envoy Danny Danon will culminate in a display of Israeli innovation and ingenuity across the screens of the city's iconic Times Square.





Here is a selection of photos from the day's celebrations.