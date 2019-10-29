Ilhan Omar praises Breaking the Silence exhibit on 'occupation in Hebron'

U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN) takes part in a discussion on "Impacts of Phobia in Our Civic and Political Discourse" during the Muslim Caucus Education Collective’s conference in Washington, U.S., July 23, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

"Thank you to @YehudaShaul and the Israeli veterans of @BTSIsrael for the moving exhibit on the occupation in Hebron at #jstreet2019. Acknowledgment is the first step to peace. By sharing your stories, you are paving a path to the end of occupation," Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar tweeted after seeing the Breaking the Silence exhibit at J Street's 2019 conference.





Breaking the Silence (BTS), an organization that tells stories of IDF veterans who served in the Palestinian territories, had a photo display at J Street's 2019 conference."All of the photos in the exhibit were taken by IDF soldiers who served in the occupied territories since the beginning of the Second Intifada, and portray the day to day realities of life in the West Bank from the point of view of soldiers sent to serve there on behalf of the State of Israel," BTS wrote on its Facebook page. "The soldiers who took these photos are among over 1,200 IDF veterans who have broken the silence about what they were sent to do in the occupied territories."Founded in March 2004, BTS's stated goal is "to stimulate public debate about the price paid for a reality in which young soldiers face a civilian population on a daily basis and are engaged in the control of that population’s everyday life. Our work aims to bring an end to the occupation."This year, J Street's "Rise to the Moment" national conference saw speakers such as presidential candidates Bernie Sanders Julian Castro and Amy Klobuchar , as well as Joint List leader MK Ayman Odeh, and more.

