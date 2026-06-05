A group of Jewish men were harassed in Connecticut on Tuesday, according to the New Haven Police Department, in an unprovoked altercation in which a man accused them of committing genocide and knocked off one of their kippas.

The three men were reportedly having a conversation on the sidewalk when a man began shouting at them, calling them "baby killers" and asking if they liked genocide.

"Get out of my city," the man allegedly said. "Go back where you belong."

112 new incidents of antisemitism monitored worldwide. (credit: COMBAT ANTISEMITISM MOVEMENT)

'Go back where you belong, baby killers'

The man shoved aside a fourth person who attempted to intervene, threw a rolled-up newspaper at the victims, and then slapped a kippa from one of their heads to the ground.