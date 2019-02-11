Imam of Peace slams far-Left for its 'war on free speech'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Reformist Imam, Mohamad Tawhidi has slammed the far-left, as well as Facebook, for its war on free speech.



Tawhidi addressed the European Parliament recently saying that while he spends "many hours a day criticizing Islamic extremists and advising government officials against them and their strategies... a group of non-Muslims, who I later came to know as the far-Left, stood against me to try to prevent me from doing so," he explained.

At the European Parliament, exposing the hypocrisy of the Far-Left, Facebook, and their war on freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/gu42jstshp — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) February 1, 2019

"This was very confusing for me because I thought the Western world would be happy that an Imam would be criticizing the extremist elements within Islam and calling for social reforms," he said. "Leftists say that ISIS and terrorism have nothing to do with Islam, so I say 'great nothing to do with Islam,' so I continue to criticize the ideology of ISIS, but they accused me of insulting Islam - but you just said ISIS doesn't represent Islam, so I ignored them."For doing so, Tawhidi said that he "was being labelled far-Right, neo-Nazi - and I look Osama Bin Laden more than I look neo-Nazi or far-Right, but nevertheless, I went to do some research to see what they stand for - what do these far-leftists stand for?"He said that he discovered they don't like having their gender assumed. "Well that's kind of interesting I can't assume your gender but you can assume my political identity."You see these are the very groups trying to silence us," he continued. "In 2018 alone, Facebook suspended me eight times and completely unpublished my page two times and whenever I'm invited to appear on a TV network the left leaning media channels put pressure not on the channel but on the individual host and the individual producer," which goes beyond the point of these channels stopping to invite him.Iranian-born Tawhidi, nicknamed the Imam of Peace, has had numerous death threats made against him since taking on his pro-peace views and speaking up against Islamic extremism, especially after he denounced ISIS several years back and voiced his support for the Burka ban.The Imam has dedicated his life to ideologically tackling the spread of Islamic extremism, and has faced extreme criticism from fellow muslims for his reformist views.

