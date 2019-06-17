In 2019, U.K. government committed $17M to protect Jewish institutions

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.



In 2019 the UK government has committed £14 million ($17,632,000) to protect Jewish schools and institutions, bringing the total spent for this purpose to £51 million (over $64 million), British Prime Minister Theresa May has said in a letter addressed to the Board of Deputies of British Jews.



“The Government relationship with Jewish communities has been built on the solid work of the Cross-Government Working Group to Tackle Antisemitism, which ensures that we are alive to the concerns of the Jewish Community and can respond quickly,” she wrote in the letter, dated June 14 and divulged by the main body representing British Jewry in a tweet on Sunday.|

.@BoDPres wrote to Prime Minister @theresa_may to thank her for all her support to the Jewish community throughout her term in office. Here is the Prime Minister's response, which pledges: "My support for the community will continue in the years to come." #BOD pic.twitter.com/XoF4et8x5A — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) June 16, 2019

“We are determined to ensure that communities feel secure in their place of worship. That is why we have committed £14m this year, and provided over £51m to date, for the Protective Security Grant to protect Jewish schools and institutions,” she added.May, who stood down as Conservative leader on June 7, opening the way for the appointment of a new Prime Minister, also expressed her gratitude to the Jewish community for their contribution to the country’s society.“I would like to commend the excellent work of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, who not only give a voice to the issues that matter most to the Jewish community, but who also look to foster good relations between British Jews and those of other faiths, so as to improve understanding and friendship,” she said.May noted how she had had the opportunity to attend communal events and meet with Jewish leaders as a constituency member of Parliament in Maidenhead, as Home Secretary and then as Prime Minister.“I am sure that this friendship and my support will continue in the years to come,” she concluded.