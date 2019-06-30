Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Is Lady Gaga pregnant with Bradley Cooper's baby?

“Everyone is saying that Gaga’s glowing and hiding a baby bump,” an insider spilled to In Touch magazine, an American gossip magazine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 30, 2019 18:37
1 minute read.
UK premiere of "A Star is Born" in London

UK premiere of "A Star is Born" in London. (photo credit: EDDIE KEOGH / REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Rumors have been spreading in tabloids about weather Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are expecting.

Every since the two starred together in A Star Is Born, the duo have been romantically linked.

“Everyone is saying that Gaga’s glowing and hiding a baby bump,” an insider spilled to In Touch magazine, an American gossip magazine.

Cooper and Gaga have insisted they are not an item, yet speculation has continued since Gaga and Cooper both ended their long-term relationships, with other people, shortly after the Oscars.

The rumors have increased as the two might play love interest in Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3, Yahoo Entertainment reported on Thursday.

Since the gossip has started there has been no confirmation that the two are involved or are expecting a baby.


Lady Gaga is seen by many Jews as a friend of Israel. In 2009, of attempts by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement to have her cancel a concert, she performed in Tel Aviv in 2009.

In 2015, Gaga accepted an award from the Anti-Defamation League for her Born This Way Foundation.

“The Foundation shares ADL’s mission of combating bullying among young people,” an ADL press release said.

The Anti-Defamation League is a Jewish NGO that part of its mission is to fight antisemitism.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

June 30, 2019
Holocaust survivor: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deserves award for stupidity

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings