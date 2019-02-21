Is Warsaw Jewish museum director being replaced for criticized Polish government?

President Reuven Rivlin visits newly built Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw October 28, 2014..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Several thousand people signed a petition condemning Polish authorities for not extending the tenure of the director of the country’s foremost Jewish museum.
Dariusz Stola’s five-year contract at the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw ends this year. The museum, which opened in 2013, has seen more than 600,000 visitors annually and has won several awards.
A government spokesman confirmed that the position has been opened to other candidates, and said Stola can reapply.
The online petition on Avaaz, which on Wednesday had 4,500 signatures, suggests a political motive behind the decisions.
“We witness a clearly political decision of not renewing” Stola’s contract, it reads.
The petition did not say why authorities would wish to terminate Stola, who has criticized a controversial law passed last year in Poland
that makes it illegal to blame the Polish nation for Nazi crimes, Gazeta reported.
Jarosław Sellin, a spokesman for the Polish Culture Ministry, which has some discretion over who runs the museum, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency there are “no political reasons” behind the decision to open the position to other candidates.
Sellin said the Culture Ministry, the municipality of Warsaw and the Association of the Jewish Historical Institute of Poland decided jointly to open the position to applicants.
The association confirmed this in a statement Monday and said it believes Stola “is the best candidate for the coming term.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>