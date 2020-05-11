The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israeli leaders call to strengthen Israel's relationship with US Jewry

Ruderman Family Foundation campaign urges increased solidarity during COVID-19 crisis

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MAY 11, 2020 19:44
Members of the Ruderman Civil Forum Sign the Declaration of Support, February 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Members of the Ruderman Civil Forum Sign the Declaration of Support, February 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A Nobel Laureate, beauty queen, celebrity chef and Paralympic medalist have joined over 100 influential Israelis in highlighting the importance of Israel's relationship with Diaspora Jewry and the American Jewish community in particular. The call comes at a time when Jewish communities are facing unprecedented challenges resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.
According to ‘A Statement on Strengthening Israel’s Relationship with the American Jewish Community’, a declaration initiated by the Ruderman Family Foundation, the signatories proclaim their "commitment to strengthening the relationship, understanding and sense of shared responsibility between Israel, the American Jewish community, and world Jewry." 
Among those who signed the Declaration: Eran Zahavi, Almog Cohen, and Itay Shechter from Israel’s national soccer team; Israel Prize winners Miriam Peretz and Maj.-Gen. (res.) Doron Almog; singer Ester Rada; actors Guri Alfi and Moran Atias; business leaders Jonathan Medved, Maxine Fassberg and Avner Stepak; Miss Israel 2013, Titi Aynaw; as well as presidents of universities, heads of social organizations and Members of Knesset across the political spectrum. These influential figures stated their dedication "to work for unity and a strong relationship between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora, to fulfill the social and cultural goals of the Jewish people – for its sake, and for the benefit of the entire world."
While the decision to push the campaign at this time was influenced by the Coronavirus’ impact on Israel and the Jewish community, the initiative was born after an event hosted by President Reuven Rivlin and the Ruderman Family Foundation last February which was dedicated to broadening the discourse between Israel and the American Jewish community. 
"We must expand the scope of this conversation and make it relevant to everyone," said Shira Ruderman, Ruderman Family Foundation director, at the event. President Rivlin added that Israel's relationship with the Jewish world "exists in all fields of life: literature and philosophy, in science and research, in Tikkun Olam, in business and philanthropy."
Echoing that sentiment was former MK and Professor Manuel Trajtenberg who said, "Every Israeli needs to know his country is not only an entity for those living in it, but a place for the entire Jewish people."
Former Vice President of the Intel Cooperation, Maxine Fassberg, also stated that the "partnership between the State of Israel and world Jewry confirms the mutual responsibility for ensuring the endurance of communities in Israel and abroad." 
Moran Samuel, a world champion and Paralympic medalist explained why she supported the initiative: "We are one people. Our connection to the American Jewish community is fundamental." Olympic medalist Arik Ze’evi agreed, adding that when he wore his uniform emblazoned with the Star of David at major competitions, he felt he was not "only representing Israel, but all the Jews of the world."
"For too long, conversations between Israel and the Diaspora, especially the American Jewish community, have been confined to a relatively small group," said Shira Ruderman. "This has led many in the public to think the relationship is narrow, esoteric, and even negligible. The fact that actors, business leaders, athletes, and university presidents decided to endorse this message is a much-needed change. To make this topic relevant, we must bring new people into the discussion, diversify the topics on the agenda and highlight what unites us, not what divides us."


Tags American Jewry ruderman foundation Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After coronavirus lockdown ends, it's an opportunity for a better normal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
5 Researcher close to coronavirus breakthrough dead in murder-suicide
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 15, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by