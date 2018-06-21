Israeli act advances on America's Got Talent

Israel has produced multiple internationally famous mentalists – from Uri Geller to Lior Suchard.



Lioz Shem Tov might call himself a mentalist, but his real talents seem to lie elsewhere. The Israeli comedian appeared on the hit US TV show America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night, bringing his very unique act all the way from Tel Aviv.





Shem Tov introduced himself as an Israeli who performs telekinesis, and promised the panel of judges – Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel – that he would move things with his mind.Lioz Shem Tov: Mentalist Showcases His Telekinesis To America - America's Got Talent 2018 (America's Got Talent)He then proceeded to...blow bubbles, operate a retractable measuring tape and pull tissues out of a box. The truth is – you have to see it to understand.But two of the four judges - Mel B and Mandel - were enthralled with the straight-faced comedian, and gave him immediate yeses. Cowell at first said no, but then relented and sent Shem Tov through to the next round.Shem Tov is no stranger to reality TV. Earlier this year he appeared on Israel’s Got Talent, the local adaptation of the show, with an almost identical act.Those four judges sent him through unanimously in the audition round. Shem Tov continued to advance, making it to the semifinal, but was cut during that round.Will he fare better across the ocean? We’ll have to tune in to find out.