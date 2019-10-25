Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli diplomat leads NYU panel on female diplomacy

Panelists discussed how to be a female diplomat in 2019.

By
October 25, 2019
Silver Center for Arts and Science, New York University

Silver Center for Arts and Science, New York University. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli diplomat Almog Elijis led a panel on female diplomats and diplomacy at New York University (NYU) on Thursday evening.

The panel was organized by the NYU Program in International Relations and the Consulate-General of Israel in New York.

Panelists discussed how to be a female diplomat in 2019, according to the event's advertisement on the NYU website, as well as "diplomacy in a changing world, the rise of social media and news, and whether social media and journalism work differently in their home countries versus how they operate in the United States."

As the spokesperson and consul for media affairs at the Israeli consulate, Elijis deals with media networks across five states, including New York. She was previously part of the Israeli delegation to the OECD and the Australian Institute of International Affairs. She promotes women's rights and gender equality as part of her work as a diplomat.

Elijis was joined by Singaporean diplomat Jasmin Wee and Greek diplomat Lana Zochiou.

NYU has a Tel Aviv satellite campus that opened in 2009. The university's Department of Social and Cultural Analysis voted to boycott the campus, however, due to Israel’s policy of barring entry to people who support the BDS movement.


