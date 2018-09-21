September 21 2018
Israeli driver revvs into NASCAR's Cup race at Richmond

By JOE MARUSAK/THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER
September 21, 2018 08:01
NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola on last lap during Daytona 500, Daytona Int'l Speedway, 2018

NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola on last lap during Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, 2018.. (photo credit: MIKE DINOVO/USA TODAY SPORTS)

 
(TNS) - Alon Day, a driver from Ashdod, Israel, will add an international flair to Saturday's race at Richmond Raceway when he makes his 2018 Cup series debut.

The 26-year-old Day is the first NASCAR driver from Israel to ever compete in the Cup series, according to a news release on Monday from his sponsor, Best Bully Sticks.

Day will drive the BK Racing No. 23 Best Bully Sticks Toyota Camry in Saturday's Federated Auto Parts 400.

Day was the 2017 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion and the first stock car driver outside of North America to be selected for the NASCAR NEXT program of future stars.

He also has competed in NASCAR's Camping World Truck and XFINITY Series. In 2017, he debuted in the Cup series at the road course at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Day was observing the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur and was unavailable for comment on Tuesday, a spokesman for his sponsor said.

The Richmond race will be his first on a Cup series oval track, according to the news release from his sponsor.

