José Mourinho: Israeli soccer agent behind historic signing for Tottenham

An unprecedented coach deal signed this morning (Wednesday), with José Mourinho appointed as manager of Tottenham Hotspur instead of Mauricio Pochettino, who is in the midst of advanced negotiations with Bayern Munich.The Bavarians were planning to sign the Argentine on a long-term contract immediately, but Hansey Flick, the interim coach, disrupted those plans by defeating Borussia Dortmund 0:4 and the German champions' heads have yet to make a final decision.Mourinho, who returns to the coaching position after an 11-month break, signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Tottenham, during which he will earn £47.25m (£13.5m per season) and waive £43m in compensation from Manchester United, which dismissed him last December.Pochettino also did not come out empty-handed and received an immediate sum of £8.5m compensation from the Hotspurs, who decided to end his journey three and a half years earlier than expected.Pochettino's dismissal was already in the air after the loss to Liverpool in the Champions League final, with club chairman Daniel Levy worried that "the Roosters" had reached an exhaustion point under the Argentine manager.Eventually, after a horrendous season in all frames, the die had been cast. The giant deal was brokered by super-agent Pini Zahavi, who was the man who brought José Mourinho to Chelsea in 2004 and among other things also embroidered Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, a deal that smashed all records (€222 million) and changed the soccer world.