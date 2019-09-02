J-Lo and A-Rod seek marriage advice from Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball personality Alex Rodriguez arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. . (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Celebrity pop-icon Jennifer Lopez and former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez "sought marriage advice" from Ruth Bader Ginsburg before her treatment of pancreatic cancer, the Supreme Court justice revealed at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, DC.



Bader Ginsburg said on Saturday that Lopez called her "about a month or so ago" requesting to meet the justice official with her fiance Rodriguez, according to a report published by CNN. The couple met with Bader Ginsburg in her Supreme Court chambers and the three apparently "had a very nice visit."

“She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret to a happy marriage,” Bader Ginsburg said. "But now A-Rod is traveling with her to concerts all over the world."The Bronx-born actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, producer and businesswoman turned 50 on July 24 and celebrated the milestone with a 38-show tour, six of which are in international cities. The tour began in Tel Aviv last month . It was the first time "Jenny from the Block" has performed in the Holy Land.Bader Ginsburg did not go into depth about the conversation she had with the couple, however, she did share the advice her mother-in-law gave her when she first got married."So what was your secret to a happy marriage? Did you pass on your mother-in-law's secret?" NPR's Nina Totenberg asked Bader Ginsburg.The justice replied with a chuckle saying, "On the day I was married, my mother-in-law -- I was married in her home -- she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage."It helps sometimes to be a little deaf."Bader Ginsburg was married to her late-husband for more than 50 years before his passing.At the same event, Bader Ginsburg said she is on her way “to being very well” after undergoing a three-week treatment course for a tumor found on her pancreas.She also said: “As this audience can see I am alive.”She told the audience that she’ll be ready for the start of the next Supreme Court session in October, saying: “We have more than a month yet to go. I will be prepared when the time comes.”She said her job has kept her going. “I love my job. It’s the best and the hardest job that I have ever had. It’s kept me going through four cancer bouts. Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to readthis set of briefs, go over the draft opinion,” she said.Her remarks come a week after the Supreme Court in a statement announced that she had completed the radiation treatment and was maintaining an “active schedule.”Ginsburg had surgery last year to remove a cancerous growth from her left lung, which was her third bout with cancer.She is one of three Jewish justices on the court and leads its liberal minority.Marcy Oster and Shana Fuld contributed to this report.

