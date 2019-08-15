Jeffrey Epstein autopsy finds several broken bones in his neck - report

Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a status hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York. (photo credit: REUTERS/JANE ROSENBERG)

A postmortem autopsy of the body of financier Jeffrey Epstein reveals that he has sustained several broken bones in his neck, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday night.



The autopsy does not reveal the precise reason of death, however it was found that although such broken bones can occur in people who hang themselves, they are more common among victims of homicide by strangulation, the report claimed.

The report adds that the bones found broken in Epstein's body, if caused by hanging, are more common among older victims.Although the report does not clearly rule whether Epstein hung himself or was assassinated, it does deepen the mystery surrounding his death as well as the various theories that counter the preliminary report of suicide.Epstein, 66, was found unresponsive last week in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. The federal prison authorities reported that Epstein had apparently hung himself.The financier had been on suicide watch since being arrested in the new case but a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity said he was not on watch at the time of his death, Reuters reported.US Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center after condemning "serious irregularities" at the facility.Barr also said the criminal investigation into Epstein's alleged sex trafficking and the role of possible co-conspirators would continue.

