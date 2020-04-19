Jewish Agency to host special virtual Holocaust remembrance day events

The Jewish Agency will host two special virtual Holocaust remembrance day events, hoping to bring to Jews around the world the story of Holocaust survivor Leah Hason. The broadcast will be shared on the organization’s Facebook page and featured in eight different languages.Hason was four years old when her father was taken to a concentration camp where he was murdered. Then, together with her mother, the two managed to escape the Jewish ghettos and hid in both a pig barn and desolate forests until the War was over. They were finally rescued by the Russian army in 1945. Hason and her mother then spent three years as refugees until they were finally able to make Aliyah in 1948 and settle in Kibbutz Mizra in northern Israel. Jewish Agency Emissaries will hold a virtual discussion with the respective communities and discuss the story they heard.The event will be broadcast on the organization Hebrew Facebook page in Hebrew with French subtitles on 9 p.m. Israel times on Monday, and on the English language Facebook page on 8 p.m. Eastern time in English with Spanish subtitles. Jewish Agency Emissaries will present the video to their respective communities where it will be translated to Portuguese, Russian, Italian and Greek.Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog noted the importance of having these events in such times of isolation saying that “With physical face-to-face encounters put on hold for now, on this Yom Hashoah it is even more important to listen to Holocaust survivors sitting alone in their homes and leverage every means of technology at our disposal to make sure their voices and memories are heard,” The event will be held in cooperation with the “Zikaron Basalon” project, a social initiative that allows Holocaust survivors to share their stories with subsequent generations from the comfort of a living room usually followed by a discuttion about the survivor's testimony.The broadcast will conclude with a song by Israeli singer Harel Skaat. After the program ends, the different