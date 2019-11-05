Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jewish Olympian Jason Brown now skates to music from ‘Schindler’s List’

“My background, obviously, is Jewish, and the story is so touching,” Brown, 24, told NBC Sports.

By EMILY BURACK/ JTA
November 5, 2019 05:02
1 minute read.
Jason Brown (USA) performs in the men’s free skate program during the Skate America competition

Jason Brown (USA) performs in the men’s free skate program during the Skate America figure skating competition. (photo credit: ROB SCHUMACHER/USA TODAY SPORTS)



(JTA) — Jewish figure skater Jason Brown has skated to a wide variety of music in his career, from Simon and Garfunkel to the “Hamilton” musical soundtrack to the latest James Bond song by Sam Smith. This season, he’s added a particularly Jewish track to his free skate routine: music from the seminal Holocaust film  “Schindler’s List” by John Williams.

“My background, obviously, is Jewish, and the story is so touching,” Brown, 24, told NBC Sports earlier this month after debuting his new routine at Skate America, the first event in the Grand Prix series of international skating competitions for the 2019-20 season. “I grew up learning about the Holocaust and about Oskar Schindler and the stories. I always wanted to skate to it, but it has to be when I’m at the level, maturity-wise, that I’m really ready to skate to it.”



Brown ended up wining silver in the men’s singles division. Fellow American skater Nathan Chen took home gold.



“I think as performers a part of our job is to teach and to get people engaged in the story you’re trying to tell on the ice,” Brown added. “The point is to have the passion and intensity with I skate to it and get the story across.”



You can watch the full performance in a series of videos he posted to his Instagram, or from this spectator who posted it on Youtube.


Related Content

November 5, 2019
New Netflix comedy about young Orthodox man who falls for non-Jewish woman

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings