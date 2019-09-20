Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jewish Theological Seminary Chancellor Arnold Eisen to step down

Eisen, who has served for 12 years, will remain on the faculty of the Conservative movement’s seminary.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 20, 2019 03:57
Prof. Arnold Eisen, Chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York

Prof. Arnold Eisen, Chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York. (photo credit: ITAI NADAV)

Jewish Theological Seminary Chancellor Arnold Eisen will leave his position at the end of the current academic year.

Eisen, who has served for 12 years, will remain on the faculty of the Conservative movement’s seminary. He will continue to teach and research, according to a JTS statement issued Thursday.

In the spring, Eisen will preside over the opening ceremony of the seminary’s new campus, a project that he led.



The chancellor told The New York Jewish Week in an interview this week that “I still love coming to work every day, but it is a good time to leave.” He said the seminary is growing.



Along with the new campus, Eisen was behind the launch of the seminary’s Block/Kolker Center for Spiritual Arts; the Center for Pastoral Education; the Milstein Center for Interreligious Dialogue; the Hendel Center for Ethics and Justice; and the Fellows Program. He also developed JTS Torah Online.



Prior to JTS, Eisen served on the faculties of Stanford, Tel Aviv and Columbia universities. He is the seminary’s eighth chancellor in over 130 years.



A search committee has been charged with finding a successor.


Related Content

Antisemitic graffiti on an Australian Jewish cafe
September 20, 2019
Los Angeles synagogue targeted with anti-Jewish message

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut