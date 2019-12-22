The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish Voice for Peace releases anti-Israel, anti-Trump Hanukkah toolkit

"With his latest Executive Order, Trump thinks he can silence defenders of Palestinian rights with false accusations of antisemitism – so we're going to show him just how wrong he is," JVP wrote.

By RACHEL WOLF  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 19:25
Jewish Voice for Peace's toolkit opens with an image that says "Topple Trump" with dreidels that spell out BDS (photo credit: screenshot)
Jewish Voice for Peace's toolkit opens with an image that says "Topple Trump" with dreidels that spell out BDS
(photo credit: screenshot)
Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) released its Hanukkah toolkit, which is designed to "defy" US President Donald Trump and criticize Israel.
"With his latest Executive Order, Trump thinks he can silence defenders of Palestinian rights with false accusations of antisemitism – so we're going to show him just how wrong he is," the organization wrote on its website.

In honor of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, JVP aims to "get loud" about its criticism of Israel, support for BDS and "commitment to the struggle for Palestinian freedom."
On the toolkit sign-up page, JVP offers advice on how one can "resist" this Hanukkah. This includes turning one's dreidels into BDS dreidels, singing Hanukkah songs that are critical of Israel, and criticizing Israel while making latkes, and that is before one has access to the toolkit.
Referencing the Hanukkah story, in which a jug of oil meant for one day lasts for eight days, the organization writes "Trump thinks our resistance will only last one day – but we know it will last eight days, and then as long as it takes until we win."
"This toolkit includes resources for rekindling resistance & defying Trump at your Chanukah party!," JVP wrote in the toolkit.
In addition to suggesting activities one can do at home, JVP is trying to get a social media campaign off the ground using the hashtags: #RekindleResistance, #ChanukahAgainstTrump and #LatkesAgainstTrump.
The toolkit includes a lyrics sheet, instructions on how to make a BDS dreidel, resistance coloring pages, postcards to send to elected officials, a social media guide with suggested tweets and BDS slogans to decorate sufganiyot.
One such song, which is to the tune of Hanukkah Oh, Hanukkah says, "Chanukah, Oh, Chanukah, No executive order, Let's all light the people’s menorah, Safety for all people, Palestinians and Jews, We will keep fighting for all not the few."
Another song, which is to be sung to the tune of "I Have a little Dreidel," says, "I have a little boycott, I made it with a movement and when it’s or-ga-ni-ized, we’ll end a-par-theid. Oh boycott boycott boycott, Resist Resist Resist, Boycott Boycott Boycott, Resist Resist Resist."
In addition to the re-worked versions, JVP included a link to more classic Hanukkah songs.
A "resistance" coloring page included in the toolkit depicts a "A Woman Hitting a Neo-Nazi With Her Handbag" and says "Be the woman hitting a Nazi with a handbag you want to see in the world," and another says "Criticizing Israel is not antisemitic."
JVP included a list of suggested tweets in its toolkit.
"We’re celebrating Chanukah - by illuminating our resistance to Trump," "Hey @realdonaldtrump, I just criticized Israel while flipping latkes," "Hey @POTUS, our resistance will outlast your Executive Order" and "Hey @realdonaldtrump, my Chanukah candles support BDS," are just a few examples.
Trump signed executive order that JVP is standing against on December 11 and called on government departments enforcing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.
Jewish Voice for Peace "opposes anti-Jewish, anti-Muslim, and anti-Arab bigotry and oppression" and "seeks an end to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem; security and self-determination for Israelis and Palestinians; a just solution for Palestinian refugees based on principles established in international law; an end to violence against civilians; and peace and justice for all peoples of the Middle East," according to the written mission on its website.


