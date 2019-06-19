Jewish billionaire donates £150m to Oxford University

Stephen Schwarzman.
Jewish billionaire Stephen Schwarzman has donated £150m of his fortune to Oxford University in England, for a new institute that is to study the ethics of artificial intelligence and humanities research.
The new research center will be called The Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities.
Schwarzman said in a statement, "I'm proud to partner with Oxford to establish the Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities which will unite Oxford's Humanities faculties for the first time, include a new Institute for Ethics in AI to explore crucial questions affecting the workplace and society."
He continued, "For nearly 1000 years, the study of the Humanities at Oxford has been core to western civilisation and scholarship."
It was reportedly the largest single donation to a UK university.
Schwartzman is chairman and CEO of The Blackstone Group, a global private equity firm, and former chairman of Lehman Brothers, with an estimated personal fortune of $12.4 billion.
He is well known for his philanthropic activities, especially in the field of educational research, having previously donated $350 million to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.