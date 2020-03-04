The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish bride surprised by brother with llama at wedding

Mendl Weinstock said the $400 wedding invitee was worth every penny.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MARCH 4, 2020 04:33
Llama lying down (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Llama lying down
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Jewish bride from Ohio was stunned to find her brother arrive at her wedding with a llama, based on a seemingly joking comment he made long before.
The prank began five years ago, during a family road trip, when Riva Eisenberg was 17 and single. Riva rolled her eyes at the time, according to Metro News, but at her wedding five years later, her brother Mendl Weinstock did indeed arrive with a llama, who came in the appropriate attire: a tuxedo and a kippah with the IDF logo etched on the side.
"She was talking about her wedding, planning it, making plans almost as if it was going to happen the next day even though she wasn't dating anybody at the time," Weinstock told CNN. "I said, 'If you make me come to this wedding, I'm going to bring a llama with me. It was just the first thing that popped into my head."
5 years ago I promised my sister I would bring a llama to her wedding from r/pics

Mendl was known as a prankster, so Riva reportedly knew something of the sort would happen and therein agreed to pose for a photograph, which later went viral.
"She was definitely mad at first, but she came to accept it and realized it was in good fun," Mendl said, according to Metro News.
Riva, on the other hand, said, "I have tried striking so many deals, I have tried doing literally everything possible to make sure it didn't happen, and lo and behold, there was a llama at my wedding."
Riva's friends brought inflatable toy llamas to continue the joke. Weinstock said the $400 wedding invitee was worth every penny.
The llama was taken from a nearby farm and was returned after one short hour. The photograph of Riva looking annoyed at her brother was shared on Reddit and quickly piled on upvotes.


