Jewish founder of Human Rights Watch Robert Bernstein dies at 96

Robert (Bob) Louis Bernstein, founder of the Human Rights Watch and former president and CEO of Random House publishing, died at the age of 96 on Tuesday.



Bernstein, who served in the US Air Force during World War II and graduated from Harvard University with a B.S. in 1944, became president and CEO of Random House, publishing the works of authors such as William Faulkner, James Michener, Dr. Seuss, Toni Morrison and William Styron.

In 1973, Bernstein established the Fund for Free Expression, which later became the Helsinki Watch, tasked with monitoring former Soviet Union's compliance with the Helsinki Accords.The Helsinki Watch merged with other committees in 1988 and became the Human Rights Watch, for which Bernstein served as its chairman until 1998.Bernstein's Human Rights Watch bio pegged him as one who "has devoted his life to the active defense of freedom of expression and to the protection of victims of injustice and abuse throughout the world."After his time as chairman of the organization, Bernstein blasted the HRW's pathological anti-Israel animus in a 2009 op-ed published in The New York Times, in which he lamented the turn the organization had taken regarding the Middle East."Bob Bernstein was a brave defender of human rights," said Prof. Gerald Steinberg, president of NGO Monitor. "He founded multiple organizations to promote these universal values, including a series of 'Watch' committees that became Human Rights Watch (HRW) in the 1980s and Advancing Human Rights in the 2010s.""[Bernstein] did not hesitate to publicly critique HRW ('Rights Watchdog, Lost in the Mideast,' New York Times, October 19, 2009) when he understood that it was attempting to "turn Israel into a pariah state," Steinberg continued. "I spent many hours discussing human rights and HRW issues with Bob Bernstein, beginning in 2004. In those many long and often anguished conversations with Bob, I learned a great deal about the founding of HRW - originally as Helsinki Watch. In this way, he helped shape NGO Monitor as a research organization.""Unfortunately, human rights rhetoric and values are too often manipulated for narrow political agendas. Bob Bernstein's principled voice will sorely be missed," Steinberg concluded.

